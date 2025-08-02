Starri Price (STARRI)
Starri (STARRI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 14.53K USD. STARRI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the STARRI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STARRI price information.
During today, the price change of Starri to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Starri to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Starri to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Starri to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.68%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+9.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Starri: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
-7.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Love at first sight! STARRI is something truly special. Though the original developer left the project, the dedicated STARRI community took charge and tirelessly promoted this new gem within the crypto world. Our efforts paid off—STARRI reached nearly $4 million in market cap on its first day!
Understanding the tokenomics of Starri (STARRI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STARRI token's extensive tokenomics now!
