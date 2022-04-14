StarShip (STARSHIP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into StarShip (STARSHIP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

StarShip (STARSHIP) Information StarShip is a Binance Smart Chain Project created to bridge businesses and users onto blockchain technology. Within its first 6 months StarShip developed a non-custodial wallet, a token generator, online learning platform, and decentralized exchange. The core of StarShip business model is its DeFi platform. With profit that is generated from StarShip products, StarShip purchases the native token in the form of buybacks, thus increasing its value for investors. The StarShip token purchased is then distributed to stakeholders and operations. StarShip’s next-generation business model is the future of global business. Official Website: https://deploystarship.com/ Buy STARSHIP Now!

StarShip (STARSHIP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for StarShip (STARSHIP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 543.88K $ 543.88K $ 543.88K Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 18.80M $ 18.80M $ 18.80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 578.54K $ 578.54K $ 578.54K All-Time High: $ 6.11 $ 6.11 $ 6.11 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.02892684 $ 0.02892684 $ 0.02892684 Learn more about StarShip (STARSHIP) price

StarShip (STARSHIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of StarShip (STARSHIP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STARSHIP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STARSHIP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STARSHIP's tokenomics, explore STARSHIP token's live price!

