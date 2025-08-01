StarSlax Price (SSLX)
StarSlax (SSLX) is currently trading at 0.00037341 USD with a market cap of $ 1.04M USD. SSLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of StarSlax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StarSlax to USD was $ -0.0000744778.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StarSlax to USD was $ -0.0001055591.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StarSlax to USD was $ -0.0004955502636992743.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000744778
|-19.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001055591
|-28.26%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004955502636992743
|-57.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of StarSlax: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.28%
+2.03%
+11.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
About: Sl8 (Slate) is a Ukrainian social crypto platform. StarSlax (SSLX) is a native token of the Sl8, based on the Stellar Distributed Ledger Technology.
|1 SSLX to VND
₫9.82628415
|1 SSLX to AUD
A$0.0005787855
|1 SSLX to GBP
￡0.0002800575
|1 SSLX to EUR
€0.0003248667
|1 SSLX to USD
$0.00037341
|1 SSLX to MYR
RM0.0015944607
|1 SSLX to TRY
₺0.0151791165
|1 SSLX to JPY
¥0.0560115
|1 SSLX to ARS
ARS$0.5122214334
|1 SSLX to RUB
₽0.0299997594
|1 SSLX to INR
₹0.0326435022
|1 SSLX to IDR
Rp6.1214744304
|1 SSLX to KRW
₩0.5251862286
|1 SSLX to PHP
₱0.0217287279
|1 SSLX to EGP
￡E.0.0181589283
|1 SSLX to BRL
R$0.0020873619
|1 SSLX to CAD
C$0.0005153058
|1 SSLX to BDT
৳0.0456232338
|1 SSLX to NGN
₦0.5718363399
|1 SSLX to UAH
₴0.0155674629
|1 SSLX to VES
Bs0.04592943
|1 SSLX to CLP
$0.36332793
|1 SSLX to PKR
Rs0.1058692032
|1 SSLX to KZT
₸0.2030491557
|1 SSLX to THB
฿0.012247848
|1 SSLX to TWD
NT$0.0111873636
|1 SSLX to AED
د.إ0.0013704147
|1 SSLX to CHF
Fr0.0003024621
|1 SSLX to HKD
HK$0.0029312685
|1 SSLX to MAD
.د.م0.0034054992
|1 SSLX to MXN
$0.0070611831
|1 SSLX to PLN
zł0.0013965534
|1 SSLX to RON
лв0.0016579404
|1 SSLX to SEK
kr0.003659418
|1 SSLX to BGN
лв0.0006385311
|1 SSLX to HUF
Ft0.1307457774
|1 SSLX to CZK
Kč0.0080320491
|1 SSLX to KWD
د.ك0.00011426346
|1 SSLX to ILS
₪0.0012733281