StarsMint (STARS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into StarsMint (STARS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:25:04 (UTC+8)
USD

StarsMint (STARS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for StarsMint (STARS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 307.10K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 307.10K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0046788
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.0003071
StarsMint (STARS) Information

StarsMint is a fair token minting platform built on X Layer. The project aims to solve long-standing problems in token launches such as unfair insider allocations, rug-pull risks, and price manipulation. Through its protocol, all users mint tokens at the same fixed price, while 90% of the raised funds are automatically injected and locked into a V3 liquidity pool. This design ensures that tokens can always be exited at around 90% of the mint price, providing a transparent and secure mechanism for both creators and participants. StarsMint positions itself as a launch infrastructure for meme tokens, community-driven assets, and experimental projects that want to grow within a safe and fair environment.

Official Website:
https://www.starsmint.xyz

StarsMint (STARS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of StarsMint (STARS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of STARS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many STARS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

