STAX Token ($STAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01607469 $ 0.01607469 $ 0.01607469 24H Low $ 0.01716175 $ 0.01716175 $ 0.01716175 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01607469$ 0.01607469 $ 0.01607469 24H High $ 0.01716175$ 0.01716175 $ 0.01716175 All Time High $ 0.01727892$ 0.01727892 $ 0.01727892 Lowest Price $ 0.01607469$ 0.01607469 $ 0.01607469 Price Change (1H) -0.18% Price Change (1D) -6.49% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

STAX Token ($STAX) real-time price is $0.01604524. Over the past 24 hours, $STAX traded between a low of $ 0.01607469 and a high of $ 0.01716175, showing active market volatility. $STAX's all-time high price is $ 0.01727892, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01607469.

In terms of short-term performance, $STAX has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, -6.49% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

STAX Token ($STAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.08M$ 16.08M $ 16.08M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.08M$ 16.08M $ 16.08M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of STAX Token is $ 16.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $STAX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.08M.