StaySAFU Price (SAFU)
StaySAFU (SAFU) is currently trading at 3.45 USD with a market cap of $ 57.44K USD. SAFU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SAFU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAFU price information.
During today, the price change of StaySAFU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StaySAFU to USD was $ +0.7593029100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StaySAFU to USD was $ +0.7355613900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StaySAFU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.7593029100
|+22.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.7355613900
|+21.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of StaySAFU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+4.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StaySAFU is a real revolution in the DeFi world - at least for investors. The perfect program to estimate the risk of scam: it analyzes, of course, all possible mathematical factors (holder distribution, dev wallet transactions, liquidity lock, ownership, contract code), but also and above all informs investors about the quality of the dev team that handles the token, allowing for increased reliability regarding the risk of fraud.
Understanding the tokenomics of StaySAFU (SAFU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SAFU token's extensive tokenomics now!
