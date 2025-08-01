What is StaySAFU (SAFU)

StaySAFU is a real revolution in the DeFi world - at least for investors. The perfect program to estimate the risk of scam: it analyzes, of course, all possible mathematical factors (holder distribution, dev wallet transactions, liquidity lock, ownership, contract code), but also and above all informs investors about the quality of the dev team that handles the token, allowing for increased reliability regarding the risk of fraud.

StaySAFU (SAFU) Resource Official Website

StaySAFU (SAFU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StaySAFU (SAFU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.