StellaryAI is a trailblazing all-in-one AI creativity platform that empowers creators by aggregating a wide range of generative AI tools for images, videos, voiceovers, and music into a unified, web3-powered interface. Our platform enables ownership, collaboration, and direct monetization opportunities within a decentralized ecosystem, while fostering a collaborative community through our unique prompt marketplace.
StellaryAI (STELAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of StellaryAI (STELAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STELAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STELAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
