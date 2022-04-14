STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) Tokenomics
What is Green Satoshi Token (GST)
GST is earned in STEPN, a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design.
GST serves as the replacement to experience points and in-app currency. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.
When should I buy Green Satoshi Tokens (GST)?
Players buy GSTs to spend/burn in the STEPN app. GSTs are minted by players through moving and leasing their NFT Sneakers, and burned through making progress in the social and gamification components. GST is different from GMT, which is the Governance Token of STEPN with a supply of 6 billion tokens.
What is STEPN?
STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.
Player can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app Marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function.
Who is behind STEPN?
STEPN is created by Find Satoshi Lab, an Australian-based fintech studio. The team won the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track and is part of DeFi Alliance Gaming cohort.
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GST-BSC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GST-BSC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
