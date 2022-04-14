StickDAO (STICK) Tokenomics

StickDAO (STICK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into StickDAO (STICK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

StickDAO (STICK) Information

Stick DAO is a community-driven project with a simple but ambitious goal: to help StickMan become one of Neuralink’s first patients. Stickman is a 37-year-old man who suffered a tragic car accident 18 years ago that left him with a spinal injury. Neuralink only accepts candidates under 40, which means we have just three years to make this happen. Our DAO was created to fund his journey and to support others with similarly life-changing projects in the future. This initiative is just the beginning. Stick DAO aims to establish a sustainable platform for funding transformative ideas and creating opportunities for those in need. Holding this token means being part of a web3 community that vibes together, shares information, and delivers real, measurable impact.

Official Website:
https://www.stickdao.com

StickDAO (STICK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for StickDAO (STICK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 187.63K
$ 187.63K$ 187.63K
Total Supply:
$ 999.87M
$ 999.87M$ 999.87M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.87M
$ 999.87M$ 999.87M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 187.63K
$ 187.63K$ 187.63K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00018782
$ 0.00018782$ 0.00018782

StickDAO (STICK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of StickDAO (STICK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of STICK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many STICK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand STICK's tokenomics, explore STICK token's live price!

STICK Price Prediction

Want to know where STICK might be heading? Our STICK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.