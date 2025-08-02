Stink Coin Price (STINKCOIN)
Stink Coin (STINKCOIN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 18.27K USD. STINKCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
STINKCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Stink Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stink Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stink Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stink Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+6.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-69.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Stink Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.28%
-3.44%
-11.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stink Coin is a meme coin launched on the Pump.fun platform, characterized by its humorous theme centered around the concept of 'stink'. Post its initial bonding phase, it transitioned into a community-managed project after the original developer's departure. Stink Coin embodies the spirit of humor within the meme coin ecosystem, serving as a token for community interaction with no specific utility beyond its speculative nature and as a testament to community spirit.
Understanding the tokenomics of Stink Coin (STINKCOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STINKCOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
