Stink Coin (STINKCOIN) Information Stink Coin is a meme coin launched on the Pump.fun platform, characterized by its humorous theme centered around the concept of 'stink'. Post its initial bonding phase, it transitioned into a community-managed project after the original developer's departure. Stink Coin embodies the spirit of humor within the meme coin ecosystem, serving as a token for community interaction with no specific utility beyond its speculative nature and as a testament to community spirit.

Stink Coin (STINKCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stink Coin (STINKCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.64K $ 17.64K $ 17.64K Total Supply: $ 999.82M $ 999.82M $ 999.82M Circulating Supply: $ 999.82M $ 999.82M $ 999.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.64K $ 17.64K $ 17.64K All-Time High: $ 0.0068694 $ 0.0068694 $ 0.0068694 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Stink Coin (STINKCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stink Coin (STINKCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STINKCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STINKCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

