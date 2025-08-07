Stkd SCRT Price (STKD)
Stkd SCRT (STKD) is currently trading at 0.341439 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STKD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the STKD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STKD price information.
During today, the price change of Stkd SCRT to USD was $ +0.01368449.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stkd SCRT to USD was $ +0.0272282579.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stkd SCRT to USD was $ -0.0016937764.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stkd SCRT to USD was $ -0.06318226458835795.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01368449
|+4.18%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0272282579
|+7.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016937764
|-0.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06318226458835795
|-15.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stkd SCRT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
+4.18%
-6.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Stkd SCRT (STKD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STKD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STKD to VND
₫8,984.967285
|1 STKD to AUD
A$0.52240167
|1 STKD to GBP
￡0.25266486
|1 STKD to EUR
€0.29022315
|1 STKD to USD
$0.341439
|1 STKD to MYR
RM1.44087258
|1 STKD to TRY
₺13.88632413
|1 STKD to JPY
¥50.191533
|1 STKD to ARS
ARS$454.64310045
|1 STKD to RUB
₽27.31170561
|1 STKD to INR
₹29.94761469
|1 STKD to IDR
Rp5,597.35976016
|1 STKD to KRW
₩472.90667256
|1 STKD to PHP
₱19.53372519
|1 STKD to EGP
￡E.16.54271955
|1 STKD to BRL
R$1.86084255
|1 STKD to CAD
C$0.46777143
|1 STKD to BDT
৳41.38923558
|1 STKD to NGN
₦520.48619721
|1 STKD to UAH
₴14.14923216
|1 STKD to VES
Bs43.704192
|1 STKD to CLP
$331.19583
|1 STKD to PKR
Rs96.5589492
|1 STKD to KZT
₸182.78253987
|1 STKD to THB
฿11.03872287
|1 STKD to TWD
NT$10.18853976
|1 STKD to AED
د.إ1.25308113
|1 STKD to CHF
Fr0.2731512
|1 STKD to HKD
HK$2.67688176
|1 STKD to MAD
.د.م3.08319417
|1 STKD to MXN
$6.3507654
|1 STKD to PLN
zł1.24966674
|1 STKD to RON
лв1.48525965
|1 STKD to SEK
kr3.2778144
|1 STKD to BGN
лв0.57020313
|1 STKD to HUF
Ft116.57068899
|1 STKD to CZK
Kč7.19411973
|1 STKD to KWD
د.ك0.104138895
|1 STKD to ILS
₪1.16772138