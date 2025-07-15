Stockify Price (STK)
Stockify (STK) is currently trading at 0.0001035 USD with a market cap of $ 102.52K USD. STK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the STK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STK price information.
During today, the price change of Stockify to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stockify to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stockify to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stockify to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-19.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Stockify: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.96%
-19.57%
-31.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stockify.fun presents itself as a polished on-chain platform for synthetic stocks, aiming to let users mint, trade, and earn from blockchain-based replicas of real-world equities. The platform allows users to create tokenized versions of traditional stocks—such as Apple or Tesla—that are tied to real-world price feeds using blockchain oracles. It promises continuous, 24/7 access to synthetic markets, unlike traditional exchanges which operate during limited hours. In addition to trading, users are incentivized to participate through potential rewards, possibly in the form of yield or fee-sharing mechanisms. These synthetic assets are derivatives built on smart contracts and are pegged to the price of actual stocks. Users deposit cryptocurrency as collateral to mint these tokens, gaining price exposure to real equities without owning the underlying shares. While these tokens mimic stock price movements, they do not grant any ownership rights, dividends, or governance rights associated with the real-world assets.
