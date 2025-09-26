Stonks (STNK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 7.9 $ 7.9 $ 7.9 24H Low $ 8.83 $ 8.83 $ 8.83 24H High 24H Low $ 7.9$ 7.9 $ 7.9 24H High $ 8.83$ 8.83 $ 8.83 All Time High $ 370.17$ 370.17 $ 370.17 Lowest Price $ 7.81$ 7.81 $ 7.81 Price Change (1H) +0.47% Price Change (1D) -7.21% Price Change (7D) -43.57% Price Change (7D) -43.57%

Stonks (STNK) real-time price is $8.19. Over the past 24 hours, STNK traded between a low of $ 7.9 and a high of $ 8.83, showing active market volatility. STNK's all-time high price is $ 370.17, while its all-time low price is $ 7.81.

In terms of short-term performance, STNK has changed by +0.47% over the past hour, -7.21% over 24 hours, and -43.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stonks (STNK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.76M$ 4.76M $ 4.76M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.76M$ 4.76M $ 4.76M Circulation Supply 581.92K 581.92K 581.92K Total Supply 581,916.019861517 581,916.019861517 581,916.019861517

The current Market Cap of Stonks is $ 4.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STNK is 581.92K, with a total supply of 581916.019861517. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.76M.