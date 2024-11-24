Stonks is the first ever memecoin on the Solana blockchain.

Verifiably deployed in block 71935764 on April 02, 2021 22:10:10 UTC.

On 2024-11-24 members of the community banded together and purchased the website, Twitter, GitHub and developer coins from the original team, making it 100% community owned.

Liquidity has been locked and the community is committed to ensuring the revival of the project