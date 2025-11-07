Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) Tokenomics

Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Strategy Punks ($STRPNK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:13:04 (UTC+8)
Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Strategy Punks ($STRPNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 731.07K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 731.07K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00242568
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0004019
Current Price:
$ 0.00073043
Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) Information

Our project is the first ever strategy of a strategy token. We buy $PNKSTR in perpetuity. Our project is fully on chain. We saw the spirit of innovation that inspired Punk Strategy to redefine what digital asset treasuries (DATs) are and decided that we wanted to further push the boundaries of what DATs can be. Our project leverages smart contract functions and their invocations to buy $PNKSTR and then sell it at a price target of 30% higher than it was purchased for. The proceeds of the $PNKSTR are then used to buy $STRPNK and send it to a burn address.

Official Website:
https://strategypunks.io

Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Strategy Punks ($STRPNK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $STRPNK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $STRPNK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $STRPNK's tokenomics, explore $STRPNK token's live price!

$STRPNK Price Prediction

Want to know where $STRPNK might be heading? Our $STRPNK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

