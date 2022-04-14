Stray Dog (STRAYDOG) Tokenomics
Stray Dog (STRAYDOG) Information
StrayDog is not your polished corporate memecoin - it’s the feral alpha of the streets. Born from the alleyways of crypto, scarred by rugs, hardened by scams, and raised on scraps of degen dreams.
StrayDog is 100% community-driven with no team tokens, no leash, and no master. It’s pure chaos, pure meme, and pure pack energy.
Stray but never lost. Every dog has its day. Today belongs to the Stray.
Stray Dog (STRAYDOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stray Dog (STRAYDOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Stray Dog (STRAYDOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Stray Dog (STRAYDOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STRAYDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STRAYDOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
STRAYDOG Price Prediction
