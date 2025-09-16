Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00040351 $ 0.00040351 $ 0.00040351 24H Low $ 0.00147765 $ 0.00147765 $ 0.00147765 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00040351$ 0.00040351 $ 0.00040351 24H High $ 0.00147765$ 0.00147765 $ 0.00147765 All Time High $ 0.00147765$ 0.00147765 $ 0.00147765 Lowest Price $ 0.00040351$ 0.00040351 $ 0.00040351 Price Change (1H) +1.17% Price Change (1D) -70.12% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) real-time price is $0.00041936. Over the past 24 hours, STREAMGUY traded between a low of $ 0.00040351 and a high of $ 0.00147765, showing active market volatility. STREAMGUY's all-time high price is $ 0.00147765, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00040351.

In terms of short-term performance, STREAMGUY has changed by +1.17% over the past hour, -70.12% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 419.35K$ 419.35K $ 419.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 419.35K$ 419.35K $ 419.35K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,967,291.019749 999,967,291.019749 999,967,291.019749

The current Market Cap of Stream Guy is $ 419.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STREAMGUY is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999967291.019749. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 419.35K.