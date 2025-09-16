More About STREAMGUY

STREAMGUY Price Info

STREAMGUY Tokenomics

STREAMGUY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Stream Guy Logo

Stream Guy Price (STREAMGUY)

Unlisted

1 STREAMGUY to USD Live Price:

$0.00041139
$0.00041139$0.00041139
-70.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-16 15:02:35 (UTC+8)

Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00040351
$ 0.00040351$ 0.00040351
24H Low
$ 0.00147765
$ 0.00147765$ 0.00147765
24H High

$ 0.00040351
$ 0.00040351$ 0.00040351

$ 0.00147765
$ 0.00147765$ 0.00147765

$ 0.00147765
$ 0.00147765$ 0.00147765

$ 0.00040351
$ 0.00040351$ 0.00040351

+1.17%

-70.12%

--

--

Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) real-time price is $0.00041936. Over the past 24 hours, STREAMGUY traded between a low of $ 0.00040351 and a high of $ 0.00147765, showing active market volatility. STREAMGUY's all-time high price is $ 0.00147765, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00040351.

In terms of short-term performance, STREAMGUY has changed by +1.17% over the past hour, -70.12% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) Market Information

$ 419.35K
$ 419.35K$ 419.35K

--
----

$ 419.35K
$ 419.35K$ 419.35K

999.97M
999.97M 999.97M

999,967,291.019749
999,967,291.019749 999,967,291.019749

The current Market Cap of Stream Guy is $ 419.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STREAMGUY is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999967291.019749. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 419.35K.

Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Stream Guy to USD was $ -0.000984227670237698.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stream Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stream Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stream Guy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000984227670237698-70.12%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Stream Guy (STREAMGUY)

Making my first pumpfun streaming comeback since November 2024

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Stream Guy Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Stream Guy.

Check the Stream Guy price prediction now!

STREAMGUY to Local Currencies

Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STREAMGUY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stream Guy (STREAMGUY)

How much is Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) worth today?
The live STREAMGUY price in USD is 0.00041936 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current STREAMGUY to USD price?
The current price of STREAMGUY to USD is $ 0.00041936. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Stream Guy?
The market cap for STREAMGUY is $ 419.35K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of STREAMGUY?
The circulating supply of STREAMGUY is 999.97M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STREAMGUY?
STREAMGUY achieved an ATH price of 0.00147765 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STREAMGUY?
STREAMGUY saw an ATL price of 0.00040351 USD.
What is the trading volume of STREAMGUY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STREAMGUY is -- USD.
Will STREAMGUY go higher this year?
STREAMGUY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STREAMGUY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-16 15:02:35 (UTC+8)

Stream Guy (STREAMGUY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-15 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, HIFI Drops Over 47% in 24h
09-15 15:08:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: SOL Net Inflow of $30.4 Million, PUMP Net Inflow of $10.6 Million
09-15 12:13:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index currently reports 72, just one step away from entering "Altcoin Season"
09-15 11:34:00Industry Updates
Some new and recently-listed tokens show relative strength today, MITO 24h increase exceeds 28%
09-14 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index temporarily reports 70, maintaining a 90-day high
09-14 11:30:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market continues to heat up, "TOTAL3" rises 10.66% in 7 days, altcoin season may be emerging

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.