Streme Price (STREME)
Streme (STREME) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 1.28M USD. STREME to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Streme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Streme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Streme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Streme to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+146.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Streme is a token launcher that deploys tokens that support real-time streaming, powered by the Superfluid Protocol. Tokens are deployed by mentioning an AI agent. All deployments include built-in staking with staking rewards streamed per-second to stakers. All deployments include Uniswap v3 liquidity. To date, 80% of the supply is locked in a Uniswap pool, and 20% is streamed to stakers over 365 days. The $STREME token was deployed by the token launcher and has all the same characteristics as every other Streme coin.
