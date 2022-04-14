Streme (STREME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Streme (STREME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Streme (STREME) Information Streme is a token launcher that deploys tokens that support real-time streaming, powered by the Superfluid Protocol. Tokens are deployed by mentioning an AI agent. All deployments include built-in staking with staking rewards streamed per-second to stakers. All deployments include Uniswap v3 liquidity. To date, 80% of the supply is locked in a Uniswap pool, and 20% is streamed to stakers over 365 days. The $STREME token was deployed by the token launcher and has all the same characteristics as every other Streme coin. Official Website: https://streme.fun

Streme (STREME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Streme (STREME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.22M $ 1.22M $ 1.22M Total Supply: $ 89.59B $ 89.59B $ 89.59B Circulating Supply: $ 89.59B $ 89.59B $ 89.59B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.22M $ 1.22M $ 1.22M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Streme (STREME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Streme (STREME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STREME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STREME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

