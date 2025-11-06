Stride (STRD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0485666 $ 0.0485666 $ 0.0485666 24H Low $ 0.051034 $ 0.051034 $ 0.051034 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0485666$ 0.0485666 $ 0.0485666 24H High $ 0.051034$ 0.051034 $ 0.051034 All Time High $ 7.77$ 7.77 $ 7.77 Lowest Price $ 0.04629881$ 0.04629881 $ 0.04629881 Price Change (1H) +0.50% Price Change (1D) +2.30% Price Change (7D) -18.18% Price Change (7D) -18.18%

Stride (STRD) real-time price is $0.04968564. Over the past 24 hours, STRD traded between a low of $ 0.0485666 and a high of $ 0.051034, showing active market volatility. STRD's all-time high price is $ 7.77, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04629881.

In terms of short-term performance, STRD has changed by +0.50% over the past hour, +2.30% over 24 hours, and -18.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stride (STRD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.60M$ 4.60M $ 4.60M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.60M$ 4.60M $ 4.60M Circulation Supply 92.52M 92.52M 92.52M Total Supply 92,520,555.426484 92,520,555.426484 92,520,555.426484

The current Market Cap of Stride is $ 4.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STRD is 92.52M, with a total supply of 92520555.426484. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.60M.