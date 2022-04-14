Stride Staked Atom (STATOM) Tokenomics
Stride Staked ATOM, or stATOM, is a representative token for staked ATOM. It is derived through the process of liquid staking ATOM using the Stride protocol. It can be converted back to the original tokens at any point. stATOM permits seamless transactions, transfers, and participation in DeFi activities.
In the broader context of the Cosmos ecosystem, where ATOM serves as the central token of the Cosmos Hub, stATOM is a versatile asset, offering the benefits of DeFi engagement alongside a 20.89% staking reward.
Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.
Understanding the tokenomics of Stride Staked Atom (STATOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STATOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STATOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
