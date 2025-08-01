Stride Staked DYDX Price (STDYDX)
Stride Staked DYDX (STDYDX) is currently trading at 0.63282 USD with a market cap of $ 881.46K USD. STDYDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the STDYDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STDYDX price information.
During today, the price change of Stride Staked DYDX to USD was $ -0.0433995908423623.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stride Staked DYDX to USD was $ +0.0669283721.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stride Staked DYDX to USD was $ +0.0174412153.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stride Staked DYDX to USD was $ -0.0848569623846531.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0433995908423623
|-6.41%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0669283721
|+10.58%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0174412153
|+2.76%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0848569623846531
|-11.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stride Staked DYDX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-6.41%
-7.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 STDYDX to VND
₫16,652.6583
|1 STDYDX to AUD
A$0.980871
|1 STDYDX to GBP
￡0.474615
|1 STDYDX to EUR
€0.5505534
|1 STDYDX to USD
$0.63282
|1 STDYDX to MYR
RM2.7021414
|1 STDYDX to TRY
₺25.724133
|1 STDYDX to JPY
¥94.923
|1 STDYDX to ARS
ARS$868.0645068
|1 STDYDX to RUB
₽50.8407588
|1 STDYDX to INR
₹55.3211244
|1 STDYDX to IDR
Rp10,374.0967008
|1 STDYDX to KRW
₩888.7893618
|1 STDYDX to PHP
₱36.8237958
|1 STDYDX to EGP
￡E.30.7740366
|1 STDYDX to BRL
R$3.5374638
|1 STDYDX to CAD
C$0.8732916
|1 STDYDX to BDT
৳77.3179476
|1 STDYDX to NGN
₦969.0942198
|1 STDYDX to UAH
₴26.3822658
|1 STDYDX to VES
Bs77.83686
|1 STDYDX to CLP
$615.73386
|1 STDYDX to PKR
Rs179.4171264
|1 STDYDX to KZT
₸344.1085314
|1 STDYDX to THB
฿20.756496
|1 STDYDX to TWD
NT$18.9592872
|1 STDYDX to AED
د.إ2.3224494
|1 STDYDX to CHF
Fr0.5125842
|1 STDYDX to HKD
HK$4.967637
|1 STDYDX to MAD
.د.م5.7713184
|1 STDYDX to MXN
$11.9666262
|1 STDYDX to PLN
zł2.3667468
|1 STDYDX to RON
лв2.8097208
|1 STDYDX to SEK
kr6.201636
|1 STDYDX to BGN
лв1.0821222
|1 STDYDX to HUF
Ft221.6515332
|1 STDYDX to CZK
Kč13.6119582
|1 STDYDX to KWD
د.ك0.19364292
|1 STDYDX to ILS
₪2.1579162