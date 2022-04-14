Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) Information We are on a dedicated mission to onboard over 1.8+ billion Muslims around the world into the realm of digital finance, all while ensuring that their core values and religious faith remain uncompromised. Islamic Coin serves as the native currency of HAQQ, a pioneering platform that is not only ethics-first but also highly scalable and interoperable. This innovative blockchain is built on the robust Proof-of-Stake mechanism, offering rapid finality and security. In addition, Stride Staked Islamic Coin is a liquid token, providing users with enhanced flexibility and a range of financial opportunities within the digital ecosystem. Official Website: https://islamiccoin.net/ Buy STISLM Now!

Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 40.53M $ 40.53M $ 40.53M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 992.74K $ 992.74K $ 992.74K All-Time High: $ 0.083293 $ 0.083293 $ 0.083293 All-Time Low: $ 0.02085323 $ 0.02085323 $ 0.02085323 Current Price: $ 0.02449184 $ 0.02449184 $ 0.02449184 Learn more about Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) price

Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STISLM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STISLM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STISLM's tokenomics, explore STISLM token's live price!

STISLM Price Prediction Want to know where STISLM might be heading? Our STISLM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See STISLM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!