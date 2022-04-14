Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) Tokenomics
Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) Information
We are on a dedicated mission to onboard over 1.8+ billion Muslims around the world into the realm of digital finance, all while ensuring that their core values and religious faith remain uncompromised. Islamic Coin serves as the native currency of HAQQ, a pioneering platform that is not only ethics-first but also highly scalable and interoperable. This innovative blockchain is built on the robust Proof-of-Stake mechanism, offering rapid finality and security. In addition, Stride Staked Islamic Coin is a liquid token, providing users with enhanced flexibility and a range of financial opportunities within the digital ecosystem.
Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Stride Staked ISLM (STISLM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STISLM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STISLM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand STISLM's tokenomics, explore STISLM token's live price!
STISLM Price Prediction
Want to know where STISLM might be heading? Our STISLM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.