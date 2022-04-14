Stride Staked Juno (STJUNO) Information

Stride Staked JUNO, or stJUNO is a derivative token representative of the native token, JUNO, of Juno Network. Juno Network stands as a permissionless chain designed for Cosmwasm smart contracts and is notable for hosting the largest base of DAOs within the Cosmos ecosystem.This liquid form maintains its value and can be readily employed in DeFi activities with a 33.48% staking reward. stJUNO is integrated on Umee, Osmosis DEX, and cSwap.

Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.