Stride Staked TIA Price (STTIA)
Stride Staked TIA (STTIA) is currently trading at 1.91 USD with a market cap of $ 2.08M USD. STTIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Stride Staked TIA to USD was $ -0.16888791677983.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stride Staked TIA to USD was $ +0.3787898630.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stride Staked TIA to USD was $ -0.4121669220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stride Staked TIA to USD was $ -0.8982879319477563.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.16888791677983
|-8.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3787898630
|+19.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4121669220
|-21.57%
|90 Days
|$ -0.8982879319477563
|-31.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stride Staked TIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.78%
-8.13%
-7.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stTIA is the liquid staking token for Celestia's native TIA token, issued by the Stride Protocol
Understanding the tokenomics of Stride Staked TIA (STTIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STTIA token's extensive tokenomics now!
