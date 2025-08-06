What is Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE)

stUMEE is the token received in exchange for staking UMEE with Stride. UMEE is the native token of the Umee project. Umee is the prominent lending protocol in the Cosmos Ecosystem. By staking UMEE with Stride, users can earn stUMEE, which are redeemable for UMEE at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on UMEE. Stride currently supports staking UMEE on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stUMEE, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards. stUMEE can be staked now on Stride at app.stride.zone.

Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE) Resource Official Website

Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE) Tokenomics

