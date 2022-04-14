Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE) Information stUMEE is the token received in exchange for staking UMEE with Stride. UMEE is the native token of the Umee project. Umee is the prominent lending protocol in the Cosmos Ecosystem. By staking UMEE with Stride, users can earn stUMEE, which are redeemable for UMEE at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on UMEE. Stride currently supports staking UMEE on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stUMEE, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards. stUMEE can be staked now on Stride at app.stride.zone. Official Website: https://app.stride.zone/ Buy STUMEE Now!

Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 0.00824289 $ 0.00824289 $ 0.00824289 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00027331 $ 0.00027331 $ 0.00027331 Learn more about Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE) price

Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STUMEE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STUMEE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STUMEE's tokenomics, explore STUMEE token's live price!

STUMEE Price Prediction Want to know where STUMEE might be heading? Our STUMEE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See STUMEE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!