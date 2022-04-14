Striker League (MBS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Striker League (MBS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Striker League (MBS) Information LINEUP Games is the next-gen esports metaverse that enables players to Create, Play, Compete, and Earn. LINEUP Games combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana, Base, TON, KAIA blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-to-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master. Play in Three Modes: Player vs Environment: Training mode played against the computer Player vs Player: Classic game where each team is controlled by users Team vs Team: Each team is controlled and played by multiple users Official Website: https://www.lineupgames.io/ Whitepaper: http://lineupgames.gitbook.io/lineupgames Buy MBS Now!

Striker League (MBS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Striker League (MBS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 839.05K $ 839.05K $ 839.05K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 625.44M $ 625.44M $ 625.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.34M $ 1.34M $ 1.34M All-Time High: $ 2.58 $ 2.58 $ 2.58 All-Time Low: $ 0.00131011 $ 0.00131011 $ 0.00131011 Current Price: $ 0.00134154 $ 0.00134154 $ 0.00134154 Learn more about Striker League (MBS) price

Striker League (MBS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Striker League (MBS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MBS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MBS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MBS's tokenomics, explore MBS token's live price!

