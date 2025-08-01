What is StrongHands (SHND)

StrongHands™ is a free open source project derived from Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient crypto-currency. Build on the foundation of Bitcoin, innovations such as proof-of-stake help further advance the field of crypto-currency. StrongHands™ is a StrongHands™ network-compatible, community-developed wallet client. The project has been designed to provide people with a stable, secure, and feature-rich alternative to the StrongHands™ reference wallet PPCoin. To help facilitate broad community cooperation, many trusted StrongHands™/Peershares community leaders have write permissions to the project’s codebase, allowing for decentralization and continuity. Community members, old and new, are encouraged to find ways to contribute to the success of the project. If you have experience with programming, product design, QA engineering, translation, or have a different set of skills that you want to bring to the project, your involvement is appreciated!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

StrongHands (SHND) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

StrongHands (SHND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StrongHands (SHND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHND token's extensive tokenomics now!