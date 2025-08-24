More About STUPID

STUPID INU Logo

STUPID INU Price (STUPID)

Unlisted

1 STUPID to USD Live Price:

$0.00106288
-43.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
STUPID INU (STUPID) Live Price Chart
STUPID INU (STUPID) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00102309
24H Low
$ 0.0020793
24H High

$ 0.00102309
$ 0.0020793
$ 0.0068393
$ 0.00102309
-2.54%

-43.13%

-45.13%

-45.13%

STUPID INU (STUPID) real-time price is $0.00106288. Over the past 24 hours, STUPID traded between a low of $ 0.00102309 and a high of $ 0.0020793, showing active market volatility. STUPID's all-time high price is $ 0.0068393, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00102309.

In terms of short-term performance, STUPID has changed by -2.54% over the past hour, -43.13% over 24 hours, and -45.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

STUPID INU (STUPID) Market Information

$ 1.07M
--
$ 1.07M
999.96M
999,959,232.674787
The current Market Cap of STUPID INU is $ 1.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STUPID is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999959232.674787. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.07M.

STUPID INU (STUPID) Price History USD

During today, the price change of STUPID INU to USD was $ -0.000806375785367399.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STUPID INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STUPID INU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STUPID INU to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000806375785367399-43.13%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is STUPID INU (STUPID)

This is a meme coin called STUPID INU, symbol STUPID, launched 2 hours 15 minutes ago on August 12, 2025. The meme theme features a cartoonish, orange Shiba Inu dog with a dopey, half-smiling expression and red exclamation marks, evoking a "stupid" or clueless vibe on a yellow background. The launch followed a typical Solana meme coin pattern: starting with a migration or initial liquidity addition on Raydium (labeled "MIGRATION LETS BONK" in event logs), followed by rapid promotions including Dexscreener updates and boosts, Meteora pool creations, and calls from channels like MadApes, Crafty Gambles, and Maestros Gamble. Mint and freeze authorities were revoked shortly after launch, which is a positive sign for decentralization. It quickly trended on Dexscreener (reaching #3 or #4 in hourly trends), gained listings on platforms like Moontok, and saw smart money buys and high engagement on X.

STUPID INU (STUPID) Resource

STUPID INU Price Prediction (USD)

STUPID to Local Currencies

STUPID INU (STUPID) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of STUPID INU (STUPID) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STUPID token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STUPID INU (STUPID)

How much is STUPID INU (STUPID) worth today?
The live STUPID price in USD is 0.00106288 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current STUPID to USD price?
The current price of STUPID to USD is $ 0.00106288. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of STUPID INU?
The market cap for STUPID is $ 1.07M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of STUPID?
The circulating supply of STUPID is 999.96M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STUPID?
STUPID achieved an ATH price of 0.0068393 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STUPID?
STUPID saw an ATL price of 0.00102309 USD.
What is the trading volume of STUPID?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STUPID is -- USD.
Will STUPID go higher this year?
STUPID might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STUPID price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
