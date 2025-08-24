What is STUPID INU (STUPID)

This is a meme coin called STUPID INU, symbol STUPID, launched 2 hours 15 minutes ago on August 12, 2025. The meme theme features a cartoonish, orange Shiba Inu dog with a dopey, half-smiling expression and red exclamation marks, evoking a "stupid" or clueless vibe on a yellow background. The launch followed a typical Solana meme coin pattern: starting with a migration or initial liquidity addition on Raydium (labeled "MIGRATION LETS BONK" in event logs), followed by rapid promotions including Dexscreener updates and boosts, Meteora pool creations, and calls from channels like MadApes, Crafty Gambles, and Maestros Gamble. Mint and freeze authorities were revoked shortly after launch, which is a positive sign for decentralization. It quickly trended on Dexscreener (reaching #3 or #4 in hourly trends), gained listings on platforms like Moontok, and saw smart money buys and high engagement on X.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STUPID INU (STUPID) How much is STUPID INU (STUPID) worth today? The live STUPID price in USD is 0.00106288 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current STUPID to USD price? $ 0.00106288 . Check out The current price of STUPID to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of STUPID INU? The market cap for STUPID is $ 1.07M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of STUPID? The circulating supply of STUPID is 999.96M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STUPID? STUPID achieved an ATH price of 0.0068393 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STUPID? STUPID saw an ATL price of 0.00102309 USD . What is the trading volume of STUPID? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STUPID is -- USD . Will STUPID go higher this year? STUPID might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STUPID price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

