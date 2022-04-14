Stupidcoin (STUPIDCOIN) Tokenomics
StupidCoin ($STUPIDCOIN) is a cryptocurrency designed as a satirical exploration of the speculative nature of crypto trading. The project aims to highlight the often irrational behavior within crypto markets by embracing humor and community-driven engagement as core elements of its identity. StupidCoin is a community-driven project that thrives on collective participation, creativity, and the shared vision of its members. It serves as a platform for individuals to engage with cryptocurrency in a fun, lighthearted way while fostering a sense of belonging through active involvement in decision-making and project development. The project’s ultimate goal is to show that even in the world of humor and satire, meaningful connections and innovative ideas can emerge.
Understanding the tokenomics of Stupidcoin (STUPIDCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STUPIDCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STUPIDCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
