Succession Price (SCCN)
Succession (SCCN) is currently trading at 0.00463504 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SCCN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SCCN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCCN price information.
During today, the price change of Succession to USD was $ +0.00010477.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Succession to USD was $ +0.0020865054.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Succession to USD was $ +0.0021148556.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Succession to USD was $ +0.0018464866092875484.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010477
|+2.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0020865054
|+45.02%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0021148556
|+45.63%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0018464866092875484
|+66.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Succession: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.27%
+2.31%
-4.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What’s the Succession project? The Succession project is a DApp that interacts with the Ethereum blockchain to create a certificate of assets. Moreover, it allows transferring such certificates upon the death of a digital asset owner. Sooner or later, cryptocurrency owners will become too old to ignore the death factor. So, they will face inheritance issues and will need a solution like Succession’s DApp. That’s why the Succession leverages new hybrid smart contracts to initiate functions on the blockchain to enable the sequence. Also, the DApp maintains key characteristics of security, decentralization, and efficiency. Simultaneously, the security will be inherent on the blockchain but further strengthened via encryption and multi-sig capabilities. What’s the SCCN token? SCCN is an ERC20 token that allows people to interact with the Succession’s application. Moreover, not only individuals might want to obtain $SCCN. For example, charities and businesses could also heavily use the coin to avoid costly legal intermediaries.
