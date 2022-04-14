Succession (SCCN) Tokenomics
What’s the Succession project? The Succession project is a DApp that interacts with the Ethereum blockchain to create a certificate of assets. Moreover, it allows transferring such certificates upon the death of a digital asset owner. Sooner or later, cryptocurrency owners will become too old to ignore the death factor. So, they will face inheritance issues and will need a solution like Succession’s DApp. That’s why the Succession leverages new hybrid smart contracts to initiate functions on the blockchain to enable the sequence. Also, the DApp maintains key characteristics of security, decentralization, and efficiency. Simultaneously, the security will be inherent on the blockchain but further strengthened via encryption and multi-sig capabilities.
What’s the SCCN token? SCCN is an ERC20 token that allows people to interact with the Succession’s application. Moreover, not only individuals might want to obtain $SCCN. For example, charities and businesses could also heavily use the coin to avoid costly legal intermediaries.
Understanding the tokenomics of Succession (SCCN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCCN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCCN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
