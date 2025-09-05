SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.02488851$ 0.02488851 $ 0.02488851 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +7.66% Price Change (1D) -10.37% Price Change (7D) -72.02% Price Change (7D) -72.02%

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DESCI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DESCI's all-time high price is $ 0.02488851, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DESCI has changed by +7.66% over the past hour, -10.37% over 24 hours, and -72.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SUI Desci Agents (DESCI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.74K$ 67.74K $ 67.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 108.58K$ 108.58K $ 108.58K Circulation Supply 623.85M 623.85M 623.85M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SUI Desci Agents is $ 67.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DESCI is 623.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.58K.