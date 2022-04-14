SUI Plop (PLOP) Tokenomics

USD

SUI Plop (PLOP) Information

The project aims to create and share memes that engage the community and promote the Suichain ecosystem. Inspired by the concept of Suichain as a 'drop of water,' we use this imagery to creatively represent and spread awareness of the ecosystem. Each meme serves as a unique expression of Suichain’s values, highlighting its importance and potential within the blockchain space. By leveraging this symbolic representation, we foster community involvement and generate interest in Suichain, helping to build a stronger, more connected network

Official Website:
https://plopsui.com/

Market Cap:
$ 63.30K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 10.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 63.30K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
SUI Plop (PLOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SUI Plop (PLOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PLOP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PLOP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.