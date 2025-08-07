What is suibeaver (DAM)

We are a meme coin on SUI network, as beavers protect eco-systems, we intend to protect the SUI ecosystem. Our goal is to create a strong brand and unified community on SUI so when new investors migrate to SUI, they can invest with confidence and assurance. One of our core goals it to provide humanitarian support such as provide charitable contributions towards natural disasters like floods and hurricanes.

