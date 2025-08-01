What is Suicune (HSUI)

The Legendary Beast of SUI is believed to be both the embodiment of the north winds and compassion of pure spring waters. Suicune is the perfect mascot for the Sui Network, and is all about learning and having fun on SUI! Suicune has been embraced as the SUI network's mascot by developers, infrastructure providers, thought leaders, "KOLs", and parallel SUI projects. Suicune is an organic community token fostering a culture of being based, eliminating FUD, inclusion, curiosity, and respect.

Suicune (HSUI) Resource Official Website

Suicune (HSUI) Tokenomics

