What is Suiman (SUIMAN)

SUIMAN is a decentralized cryptocurrency project built on the Sui blockchain. The project aims to create a token ecosystem with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. SUIMAN is designed with zero transaction tax and features a portion of its liquidity pool permanently burned. The project supports trading through major exchanges and can be swapped using $SUI. SUIMAN focuses on simplifying the user experience by providing easy access to the Sui ecosystem for trading and holding $SUIMAN tokens. The project’s goal is to enhance the accessibility and usability of crypto assets within the Sui network.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Suiman (SUIMAN) Resource Official Website

Suiman (SUIMAN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Suiman (SUIMAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUIMAN token's extensive tokenomics now!