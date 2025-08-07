Suiman Price (SUIMAN)
Suiman (SUIMAN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 101.87K USD. SUIMAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SUIMAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUIMAN price information.
During today, the price change of Suiman to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Suiman to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Suiman to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Suiman to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+23.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+34.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Suiman: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
+3.47%
-9.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SUIMAN is a decentralized cryptocurrency project built on the Sui blockchain. The project aims to create a token ecosystem with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. SUIMAN is designed with zero transaction tax and features a portion of its liquidity pool permanently burned. The project supports trading through major exchanges and can be swapped using $SUI. SUIMAN focuses on simplifying the user experience by providing easy access to the Sui ecosystem for trading and holding $SUIMAN tokens. The project’s goal is to enhance the accessibility and usability of crypto assets within the Sui network.
