Suimon Price (SUIMON)
Suimon (SUIMON) is currently trading at 0.00070598 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SUIMON to USD price is updated in real-time.
SUIMON to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Suimon to USD was $ -0.000176987327306906.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Suimon to USD was $ -0.0003635123.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Suimon to USD was $ -0.0002940790.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Suimon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000176987327306906
|-20.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003635123
|-51.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002940790
|-41.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Suimon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.94%
-20.04%
-55.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Suimon is a cultural hybrid blending the nostalgic Pokémon characters with the memetic culture of crypto. In the coming months $SUI blockchain will become the forefront of Pokémon’s new digital collectables and start driving collectors from the card shops into the digital world of web3. As all of us know entering crypto can be intimidating and provides a learning curve for individuals new to the space. The culture, community and humor surrounding Suimon stands to be the first stop for these new participants as it provide a familiar landscape to start their journey.
