Suimon (SUIMON) Information

Suimon is a cultural hybrid blending the nostalgic Pokémon characters with the memetic culture of crypto. In the coming months $SUI blockchain will become the forefront of Pokémon’s new digital collectables and start driving collectors from the card shops into the digital world of web3. As all of us know entering crypto can be intimidating and provides a learning curve for individuals new to the space. The culture, community and humor surrounding Suimon stands to be the first stop for these new participants as it provide a familiar landscape to start their journey.