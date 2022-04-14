SUISSMA AI by Virtuals (SUISS) Tokenomics
Suissma AI Agent is disrupting content creation by empowering users with cutting-edge AI tools for seamless content creation, automation, and publishing.
From creating captivating posts, reels, and memes to managing newsletters and captions, Suissma AI makes content creation efficient and effortless.
Built on innovation and user-focused design, Suissma AI integrates Web3 technology for enhanced utility. Token holders will enjoy access to upcoming app, features, and AI Agent at a discount or even free, depending on their holdings.
Trusted by creators and businesses alike, Suissma AI is powered by a passionate team dedicated to disrupting the marketing industry.
Be part of the future of content Suissma AI!
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SUISSMA AI by Virtuals (SUISS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of SUISSMA AI by Virtuals (SUISS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUISS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUISS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
