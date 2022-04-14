Discover key insights into SUMI (SUMI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SUMI (SUMI) Information

Enter the magical world of $SUMI on #Base where luck and good fortune come to dance.

COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Token thrives on engagement and participation.

BLOCKCHAIN-BASED Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.

With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, $SUMI Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!

Join our community of meme enthusiasts and crypto aficionados .