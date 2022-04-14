Summer Point Token (SUMX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Summer Point Token (SUMX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Summer Point Token (SUMX) Information The Summer Point Token (SUMX) is a real estate-backed digital investment token in Thailand, approved by the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It allows investors to gain fractional ownership of the Summer Point Office Building in Bangkok. Through regulated ICO issuance, SUMX offers quarterly returns from rental income, principal repayment over a 25-year leasehold, and tradability on digital asset exchanges. Official Website: https://summerpointtoken.finance Buy SUMX Now!

Summer Point Token (SUMX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 11.40M
Total Supply: $ 900.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 900.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.40M
All-Time High: $ 0.01769242
All-Time Low: $ 0.01180634
Current Price: $ 0.01266513

Summer Point Token (SUMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Summer Point Token (SUMX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUMX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUMX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUMX's tokenomics, explore SUMX token's live price!

