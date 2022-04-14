SunContract (SNC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SunContract (SNC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SunContract (SNC) Information SunContract is an energy trading platform that utilizes blockchain technology to create a new business model for buying and selling electricity. If you believe that blockchain technology can solve many of today's problems and that we are the team to take it to the energy sector, you are welcome to contribute. Official Website: https://suncontract.org/ Whitepaper: https://suncontract.org/res/whitepaper.pdf Buy SNC Now!

SunContract (SNC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SunContract (SNC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.22M $ 4.22M $ 4.22M Total Supply: $ 122.71M $ 122.71M $ 122.71M Circulating Supply: $ 122.71M $ 122.71M $ 122.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.22M $ 4.22M $ 4.22M All-Time High: $ 0.664222 $ 0.664222 $ 0.664222 All-Time Low: $ 0.002099 $ 0.002099 $ 0.002099 Current Price: $ 0.03441418 $ 0.03441418 $ 0.03441418 Learn more about SunContract (SNC) price

SunContract (SNC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SunContract (SNC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNC's tokenomics, explore SNC token's live price!

SNC Price Prediction Want to know where SNC might be heading? Our SNC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SNC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!