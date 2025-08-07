What is SUNNED (SUNNED)

GET SUNNED -- A true community & cult coin on TRX. $SUNNED is the first culture coin of the TRON Blockchain -- Fair launch. No presale seed round. No Bullshit. On August 13 the whole memecoin market got sunned by H.E. Justin when he launched sunpump.meme and made the TRON blockchain the kingdom of memecoins. Since then TRON has surpassed Ethereum and Solana in daily revenue. $SUNNED is more than a memecoin, it's tokenized accomplishement and boldness. The whole memecoins on Tron network is about "SUN" and $SUNNED represents the Sun. Think about it, our narrative is the guiding light of Tron !!!!

