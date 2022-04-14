SunNeiro (SUNNEIRO) Tokenomics
SunNeiro : The Original Neiro Dog of TRON
Meet SunNeiro, the first-ever Neiro dog to take over the TRON chain! This little pupper isn’t just chasing bones; it’s chasing the moon. With a bark that echoes across the crypto world, SunNeiro is here to fetch some serious fun. Forget the old dogs, Neiro is in town and it’s bringing the sunshine with it! Join the pack and let’s howl to the moon together—because when Neiro leads the way, the sky’s the limit!
SunNeiro (SUNNEIRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SunNeiro (SUNNEIRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUNNEIRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUNNEIRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.