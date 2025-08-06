SunnySideUp Price (SSU)
SunnySideUp (SSU) is currently trading at 0.00140269 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SSU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SSU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SSU price information.
During today, the price change of SunnySideUp to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SunnySideUp to USD was $ +0.0001265405.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SunnySideUp to USD was $ +0.0001394367.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SunnySideUp to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.70%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001265405
|+9.02%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001394367
|+9.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SunnySideUp: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.78%
+1.70%
-6.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sunny Side Up is a DeFi protocol built on Solana. We started off as a staking service but have now expanded to do more. Our staking strategies allow you to enjoy great returns and a high APY. Our goal is to create opportunities to participate and earn more with DeFi for our users.
