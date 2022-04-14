Super Champs (CHAMP) Tokenomics
Super Champs (CHAMP) Information
The Super Champs Universe is a web3 AI, gaming, and animation universe with the world’s first autonomous game-streaming AI Agent, multiple live mobile games, and millions of fans across social media. Each Super Champ in the universe has been selected to attend the prestigious Super Champs Academy to hone their fledgling superpowers and athletic skills in mega-racket sports, battlesports, etc. These Super Champs heroes are featured in a series of mobile games with NFTs, AI Agents on video and social platforms, and original animated videos. With 5MM+ downloads of its games, 10MM+ video views on YouTube and TikTok, and 600k+ subscribers for its Kigu AI Agent, Super Champs is ready to explode into the mainstream as the preeminent gaming franchise of 2025. This universe is powered by the $CHAMP ecosystem token overseen by the Super Champs Protocol Foundation. The $CHAMP token is used to provide developers access to proprietary technology for AI Agents and Mobile Games, as well as serve as the transactional token for consumers across all touchpoints ranging from the games to AI Agent experiences. Agent Kigu can be found game streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Tiktok. live games can be found at https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-bullet-league, https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-racket-rampage, and https://app.superchamps.com/. Further information on the project can be found at www.superchamps.com.This universe is powered by the $CHAMP ecosystem token overseen by the Super Champs Protocol Foundation. The $CHAMP token is used to provide developers access to proprietary technology for AI Agents and Mobile Games, as well as serve as the transactional token for consumers across all touchpoints ranging from the games to AI Agent experiences. Agent Kigu can be found game streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Tiktok. live games can be found at https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-bullet-league, https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-racket-rampage, and https://app.superchamps.com/. Further information on the project can be found at www.superchamps.com.
Super Champs (CHAMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Super Champs (CHAMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Super Champs (CHAMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Super Champs (CHAMP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHAMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHAMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CHAMP's tokenomics, explore CHAMP token's live price!
CHAMP Price Prediction
Want to know where CHAMP might be heading? Our CHAMP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.