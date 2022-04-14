Super Suiyan (SUIYAN) Information

Super Suiyan is a nostalgic trip to our anime childhood (or adulthood) with a combination of degeneracy from the web3 space. It's a fictional character who's body is inspired by the Sui chains logo which is the water drop, and it's hair is inspired by the fictional characters of the Japanese Manga series Dragonball.

The Suiyan goes Super when it levels up, which is a direct reference to the Sui networks ascend in becoming one of the top chains